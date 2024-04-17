60-year-old man dies in Chinatown flat, body discovered by his elderly mother

Elderly woman finds son dead in bedroom of Chinatown flat

A woman in her 80s recently experienced a parent’s worst nightmare when she discovered the body of her dead son.

The 60-year-old man had passed away in the bedroom of the Chinatown HDB flat they lived in together.

Police have ruled out the possibility of foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Woman notices son lying motionless on bed after waking up from nap

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place on Tuesday (16 April) in a unit at 51 Chin Swee Road.

A reader had alerted the paper to the presence of numerous police officers at the location and reporters promptly went over.

There, they observed officers conducting investigations and gathering evidence.

Reporters also noticed an elderly woman seated on the staircase adjacent to the unit, accompanied by a social worker.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman, identified as 80-year-old Madam Chen, said she had just woken from a nap when she made the horrifying discovery.

“His bed is right opposite mine, so when I got up and realised he wasn’t moving, I called a friend who lives nearby to come and help,” she recalled.

Her friend arrived and notified the authorities, who confirmed the unfortunate passing of Madam Chen’s son.

Man found dead in Chinatown flat suffered from depression

Madam Chen revealed that her son battled depression and relied on medication to cope with it.

During the interview, Shin Min Daily News highlighted that her hands kept shaking and she was visibly emotional.

Before the coroner retrieved the man’s body, Madam Chen returned to the unit to take one last look at her son.

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that they received a report of an unnatural death at 1.30pm that day.

A 60-year-old man was found lying down in the unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play, the case remains under investigation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.

