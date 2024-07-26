3-year-old Border Collie seeking forever home in S’pore, S$588 adoption fee applies

Border Collie named Doby up for adoption, described as ‘reserved’ & ‘gentle’

An adorable Border Collie named Doby is available for adoption in Singapore after being rescued from a “challenging situation”.

According to a Facebook post by Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) on Friday (26 July), the three-year-old dog was previously confined to an enclosure in a factory.

He is now being cared for in a foster home, where he has been for slightly over a week.

‘Reserved & gentle soul’ who is ‘well-behaved’

CDAS describes Doby as “a reserved and gentle soul” who is still trying to get used to his new environment.

The non-profit organisation added that as he gets to know his foster family better, he becomes more sociable and loves pets and attention.

However, he’s also perfectly happy just chilling in a corner without bothering anyone. What a Good Boy, indeed.

Breed is not HDB-approved

While Doby behaves well on a leash, he may be “reactive” towards other curious canines that approach him.

Therefore, CDAS highlights that it would be ideal for him to be the only dog in the home.

Potential adopters should note that Border Collies are not an HDB-approved breed, so CDAS is seeking “a family with ample space and an active lifestyle that can bring out the best” in Doby.

An adoption fee of S$588 also applies.

If you think you can give Doby the loving forever home he deserves, reach out to CDAS via its Facebook page.

Also read: Pair of 1-year-old rescue kittens from S’pore looking for forever home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on Facebook.