S’pore-registered Honda involved in multi-vehicle chain collision in JB, driver reportedly dozed off

Driver of S’pore-registered Honda involved in JB collision reportedly looked sleepy

A Singapore-registered car was reportedly involved in a multi-vehicle chain collision in Johor Bahru (JB).

A video depicting the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook showed that the Honda Civic had T-boned a BMW along Jalan Kebun Teh.

This caused the BMW, in turn, to crash into a Perodua and a Proton.

Curiously, a sculpture of what appeared to be a horse lay broken on the road.

Cars sustain significant damage after JB collision, Honda driver dazed

The clip showed that the cars had sustained significant damage, with the Perodua’s right side crumpled from the impact.

The BMW’s windshield was shattered, with the window of the driver’s door having fallen off.

The BMW driver was trapped in his seat by the Honda, with its driver heard asking how he could get out.

As for the Honda, its bonnet was wrecked and a tyre ruptured.

Its driver, a man in T-shirt and shorts, sat in his seat still strapped into his seatbelt, with a dazed expression on his face.

Honda car believed to have dozed off at JB intersection, leading to collision

The accident took place on 31 March at about 2pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

When the paper visited the scene on Thursday (3 April), a salesman from a nearby car dealership told reporters that the crash was so loud he could hear it from the back room.

A few people appeared to be unhappy with the Honda driver and almost hit him, but he managed to persuade them not to, he said.

Another employee surnamed Ding, 45, believed that the Honda driver had dozed off while waiting at a traffic light before an intersection, causing the car behind to sound the horn at him.

This could have startled him and led him to step on the accelerator, the employee speculated, saying the driver looked sleepy.

Child purportedly inside BMW during accident

According to the employee, the BMW was being driven by a salesman who was taking customers for a test drive, with a child also in the car at the time.

Ms Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), a clerk at the dealership, told Shin Min that the Perodua was a company car that belonged to the boss’ son.

The car may not be salvageable and could be scrapped, but the company will claim insurance from the other party anyway.

It has also made a police report over the incident, she added.

