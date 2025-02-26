S’pore-registered Audi convertible crashes into 4 vehicles in JB, police searching for driver who fled

An eyewitness claimed the Audi driver was drunk.

By - 26 Feb 2025, 6:01 pm

Singapore-registered Audi involved in JB multi-vehicle accident on 25 Feb

On Tuesday (25 Feb), a black Audi convertible with a Singapore license plate ended up in a car accident in Johor Bahru (JB), with the driver fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at about 7.15pm on a road outside the KSL City Mall. Allegedly, the black Audi car collided with a Proton.

audi jb driver

Source: Facebook

It then appeared to have crashed into the cars parked along the side of the road

The accident resulted in severe damage to the front of the Audi. Photos showed the bumper badly mangled and crumpled.

audi jb driver

Source: Facebook

Debris was strewn everywhere, with the Audi’s airbags inflated as well.

The black car had crashed into a Volkswagen, knocking it sideways onto a footpath and causing serious damage to its rear.

audi jb driver

Source: Facebook

The crash also affected two other parked vehicles, but they suffered comparatively lesser damage.

Source: Facebook

Videos on Facebook showed a man helping the female Audi driver out of the wreckage.

A large number of passers-by had also gathered around to assist them.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

The lady moved very slowly, seemingly dazed or hurt.

Witness claims driver was drunk

An eyewitness at the scene alleged that the driver was drunk.

audi jb driver

Source: YK Wong on Facebook

He claimed that he helped her with the handbrake and turned off the car’s power supply to prevent a fire, only for her to scold him.

Source: Facebook
Translation: I helped with the handbrake and even helped to turn off the ignition switch to prevent a fire. She ended up giving me a scolding.  

The female driver subsequently hurried away from the scene with the passenger.

According to the police, none of the motorists involved suffered serious injuries.

However, the Audi driver was not at the scene when they arrived and never made an accident report.

In a statement, the police called for all involved drivers to report to the JB Police headquarters.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.

