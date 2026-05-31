36-year-old man found dead at Punggol Waterway Park, no foul play suspected

Man found dead in forested area of Punggol Waterway Park

A 36-year-old man was found dead on Sunday (31 May) in Punggol Waterway Park, with the police not suspecting foul play.

The body was found in a forested area near the dog run, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Police blue tent seen under a tree

When Zaobao reporters arrived at the park at about 10.20am, they found a blue tent set up under a tree.

Photos showed that the body lay near the perimeter fence bounding the dog run.

The immediate area was cordoned off by the police.

At least six police officers were conducting investigations at the scene.

According to 8world News, the deceased was a foreigner.

Man found motionless at Punggol Waterway Park, pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9am on 31 May.

The location was 41 Punggol Way — the address of Nibong LRT Station, which is next to the forested area.

A 36-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 52-year-old man found dead after fall from height at Choa Chu Kang block

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.