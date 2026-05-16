52-year-old man found dead at Choa Chu Kang block, case classified as unnatural death

No foul play suspected after man found dead at Choa Chua Kang block on 16 May

A 52-year-old man was found dead at an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (16 May) morning, with the police classifying the case as an unnatural death.

A photo posted by SG Daily Update on Facebook showed the fully clothed man lying in a pool of blood at the foot of Block 208 Choa Chu Kang Central.

Body covered by white sheet at foot of block

Another photo showed the body covered by a white sheet, with a police blue tent and an officer nearby.

The pavement at the foot of the block was cordoned off by police tape.

A third photo depicted an open window of one of the units in the block. The caption claimed that the man had fallen from the 11th floor.

Man believed to have fallen from height

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance from the block at about 6.45am on 16 May.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told AsiaOne that it was alerted to an unnatural death where a 52-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

He is believed to have fallen from height.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 51-year-old man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, no foul play suspected

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Featured image adapted from SG Daily Update on Facebook and Google Maps.