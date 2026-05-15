51-year-old man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, no foul play suspected

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Witnesses were shocked to see the blue tent near the MRT station exit.

By - 15 May 2026, 11:31 pm

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Man dies after fall from height at Toa Payoh block: Police

A 51-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Toa Payoh on Thursday (14 May) afternoon, with the police not suspecting foul play.

Photos posted on XiaoHongShu showed a police blue tent set up near the block.

Source: 珊珊 on XiaoHongShu

Area near Toa Payoh block cordoned off: Witnesses

A netizen said on the social media platform that they were shocked to see many police officers after exiting the MRT station.

They also saw the blue tent in an area that had been cordoned off.

Another XiaoHongShu user said they had just returned to Toa Payoh after dinner when they came across this scene, with a large crowd gathered.

Source: 王力口因 on XiaoHongShu

According to their photos, a sizeable area at the foot of the block had been cordoned off.

Source: 王力口因 on XiaoHongShu

Man pronounced dead at Toa Payoh block

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of fall from height at about 5.40pm on 14 May.

A 51-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 175 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

  • National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)
  • SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 2 men found dead over 2 days at 2 different blocks in Yishun, 1 was SAF regular

2 men found dead over 2 days at 2 different blocks in Yishun, 1 was SAF regular

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Featured image adapted from 珊珊 on XiaoHongShu and 王力口因 on XiaoHongShu.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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