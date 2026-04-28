2 men found dead over 2 days at 2 different blocks in Yishun, 1 was SAF regular

Men aged 23 & 24 found dead at the foot of 2 Yishun blocks
Two young men, aged 23 and 24, have been found dead over two days in Yishun, at the foot of two different blocks.
One of them, the 24 year-old, was a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint statement on Tuesday (28 April).
SAF regular found dead in drain at foot of Yishun block
The 24-year-old SAF regular was found lying motionless on Monday (27 April) morning, the statement said.
He was found inside a drain next to Block 638 Yishun Street 61, reported AsiaOne.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
It is understood that while he was a resident of Yishun, he did not live in the block.
Case classified as unnatural death
No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations, though the police have classified the case as an unnatural death.
MINDEF and SAF extended their deepest condolences to the deceased’s family, who are being assisted by SAF in their time of grief.
Investigations are ongoing into the case.
Man found dead after fall from height at Yishun block
The second death occurred one day later, on Tuesday (28 April) morning.
In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to a case of fall from height at about 6am on Tuesday.
A 23-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 350 Yishun Avenue 11.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
No foul play suspected
The deceased was a resident of the block who lived on one of its lower floors, reported AsiaOne.
No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.
Further police investigations are ongoing.
Helplines available
Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:
- National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)
- SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
- We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Also read: 61-year-old woman found dead at Yishun block, case classified as unnatural death
61-year-old woman found dead at Yishun block, case classified as unnatural death
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