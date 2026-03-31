61-year-old woman found dead at Yishun block, case classified as unnatural death

No foul play suspected after woman found dead at Yishun block on 31 March

A 61-year-old woman was found dead at an HDB block in Yishun on Tuesday (31 March) morning, with the police classifying the case as an unnatural death.

Now-deleted videos posted on Facebook showed the motionless woman sprawled at the foot of the block, to the surprise of a woman who recorded the clip.

Woman lies motionless below Yishun block

In the footage, the original poster (OP) approached Block 136 Yishun Ring Road, saying that there was a person lying there.

As she got nearer, it was revealed to be a woman lying on her back near the lift. A pair of slippers lay on the ground next to her.

Alarmed, the OP wondered whether the woman had jumped down.

She also said that an auntie with a trolley bag, who was seen using her phone, was calling the police.

Woman found at Yishun block pronounced dead in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an unnatural death at about 9.05am on 31 March.

A 61-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 136 Yishun Ring Road.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, SPF added.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 41-year-old woman found dead after falling from Sengkang HDB block, no foul play suspected

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.