41-year-old woman found dead after falling from Sengkang HDB block, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead at food of Sengkang HDB block after fall from height

A 41-year-old woman was found dead at an HDB block in Sengkang on Friday (6 March) afternoon.

A video posted on TikTok that day showed a police blue tent on a grass verge at the foot of the block, with police tape cordoning off the area.

Police car & ambulances parked next to Sengkang block

In the clip, which was taken by a motorist at about 1.14pm, vehicles from the authorities were seen parking next to Block 289A Compassvale Crescent.

They were soon revealed to be two ambulances and one police car.

The original poster (OP) said this was taken that same afternoon.

Woman prounounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fall from height at 12 noon on 6 March.

A 41-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 289A Compassvale Crescent.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

314 suicide deaths in 2024

In a press release in July 2025, the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said there were 314 suicide deaths in 2024, with the suicide death rate at 5.91 per 100,000 Singaporean residents.

64.3% of these deaths were male, with the largest increase in suicide deaths among adults aged 30 to 39.

Suicide was also the leading cause of death among those aged 10 to 29 for the sixth-consecutive year, it added.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

