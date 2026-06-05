Avid walker shares ‘cooling walk’ routes in S’pore to clock steps while beating the heat

Reddit user recommends sheltered and air-conditioned walking routes across the island

A Singapore Reddit user has shared a list of “cooling walk” routes across the island, offering alternatives for those looking to hit daily step goals without suffering in the city’s sweltering heat.

In a post on the Singapore Raw subreddit on 4 June, the Original Poster (OP) said that sweat and eczema “don’t go well together”, prompting them to seek out air-conditioned and sheltered walking routes around the island.

The OP compared Singapore’s sheltered walking network to those found in cities such as Taipei and Seoul, where extensive underground walkways allow residents to travel long distances while avoiding the weather.

Changi Airport loop can help clock up to 20,000 steps

Topping OP’s list is what they dubbed the “Changi Airport Loop”, which takes walkers through Changi Airport’s terminals and Jewel.

The route starts from Terminal 3 before heading to Jewel and Terminal 1, eventually making its way to Terminal 2.

“If you weave through the public viewing galleries, basement food courts, and terminal link bridges, you can easily clock massive numbers,” the OP wrote.

They also suggested taking the link bridges instead of the Skytrain to maximise the number of steps clocked.

However, the OP noted that they usually avoid the airport on weekends.

Underground routes connect City Hall, Suntec and Marina Bay

Another route highlighted by OP allows walkers to travel through much of the city centre “without ever seeing the sun”.

The route begins at City Hall MRT station before passing through CityLink Mall, Esplanade MRT station, Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Promenade MRT station.

OP estimated that the various interconnected malls and underground passages in the area can help walkers accumulate between 10,000 and 20,000 steps.

They also recommended combining the route with a newer sheltered connection linking Bugis MRT station to Suntec City via DUO Galleria and Guoco Midtown for a “mega-walk downtown”.

For those working in the Central Business District (CBD), the OP suggested a route from Raffles Place MRT station to Marina Bay MRT station via Marina Bay Link Mall and the underground pedestrian network.

“It feels like a liminal space, and you get the whole tunnel network to yourself.”

Chinatown route combines exercise with food options

For walkers who enjoy exploring heritage districts, the OP recommended a loop around Chinatown.

The route starts at Telok Ayer MRT station before passing through Chinatown MRT station, People’s Park Complex, OG Chinatown, People’s Park Centre, and Chinatown Point.

Several optional extensions are also available, including routes towards Clarke Quay and Havelock.

Besides offering a sheltered walking experience, the OP pointed out that the area is filled with food options, making it ideal for those who want to reward themselves after a lengthy walk.

Orchard and SMU links offer shorter cooling walks

The OP also highlighted a quieter underground route connecting Bras Basah MRT station and Bencoolen MRT station via the Singapore Management University (SMU) underground concourse.

The route passes the university’s library, study areas and locker facilities, making it a peaceful option, particularly on weekends.

Meanwhile, shoppers and city dwellers may find Orchard Road’s extensive underground network more appealing.

Dubbed the “Classic Orchard Trench” by OP, the route runs from Somerset through Orchard Gateway, Orchard Central, Ngee Ann City, Wisma Atria, ION Orchard, and Shaw House.

Netizens share their own sheltered walking routes

The post attracted attention from fellow Reddit users, with many praising the recommendations and sharing their own favourite sheltered walking routes around Singapore.

Many agreed that with the weather becoming increasingly hot, these routes offer a useful alternative for clocking daily steps outside of the usual park walks.

One Redditor who had tried the Changi Airport route said the air-conditioning could get quite cold.

Another user who works in the CBD shared their route of walking through Boat Quay to City Hall, assuring others that it is a comfortable route to walk.

MS News contacted the OP for more information.

Also Read: ‘Make a big aircon glass dome around the country’: S’poreans discuss ways to cope with ‘unbearably hot’ weather recently

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Featured image adapted from MS News and MBFC.