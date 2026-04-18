‘Make a big aircon glass dome around the country’: S’poreans discuss ways to cope with ‘unbearably hot’ weather recently

Singaporeans share coping mechanisms amidst the ‘unbearably hot’ weather

As temperatures soar and humidity refuses to let up, some Singaporeans are half-jokingly proposing extreme solutions to cope with the “unbearably hot” weather.

Coping with ‘unbearably hot’ weather

In an r/askSingapore post on Tuesday (14 April), a Redditor lamented that the weather has become “unbearably hot”, even at night.

“Even at night time it feels like a sauna,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote.

The OP also asked how others are coping with the heat, whether commuting to work or heading out to lunch.

They also pointed out that it felt “unnaturally hot” and that they don’t ever recall Singapore being this uncomfortable.

“How is everyone coping with the weather?” the OP asked fellow Redditors.

Netizens agree that weather has been harsh

The post quickly struck a chord with many netizens who agreed that recent conditions feel harsher than usual.

A netizen jokingly suggested building a giant air-conditioned dome over the whole of Singapore.

A commenter proposed using a body spray, a wet towel and a portable fan to combat the heat.

A Redditor stopped heading out for lunch because of the heat. Instead, they opted to pack lunch and eat it in the more comfortable confines of their air-conditioned office.

Another netizen shared how they had to switch from a ceiling fan to a standing one “pointed directly” at their bed, as they do not use air-conditioners at home.

Thundery showers expected in the afternoons

According to a media advisory sent by the Meteorological Service Singapore on 16 April, maximum temperatures exceeded 34°C on 12 days in the first fortnight of April.

The peak daily temperature of 35.4°C was also recorded in Paya Lebar on 5 April.

However, Singaporeans can expect some relief from the heat, as thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island in the afternoons for the rest of the month.

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to generally fall between 33°C and 34°C, with a few days reaching highs of about 35°C.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: More thundery showers expected in 1st half of April, but temperature may exceed 35°C on a few days

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