Ex-CEO of Surrey Hills Holdings charged after allegedly cheating woman of S$400K

Ex-Surrey Hills CEO Pang Gek Teng also accused of misappropriating more than S$242K

Pang Gek Teng, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Surrey Hills Holdings, was handed multiple charges in court on Friday (29 May), including cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

The 37-year-old Singaporean is accused of cheating a woman out of more than S$400,000 and misappropriating more than S$242,000 from the company, among other offences, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Pang allegedly pretended to be ‘Desmond’ to cheat woman

On 12 Feb 2018, Pang allegedly convinced the unnamed woman that a person named “Desmond” needed S$50,000 for bail payments and lawyer fees.

In fact, Pang had allegedly been pretending to be “Desmond”.

Believing she was helping “Desmond”, the woman allegedly transferred the S$50,000 that day, S$40,000 on 22 Feb 2018, and S$35,763 on 29 May 2018.

Pang allegedly pretended to be ‘Derrick’ to cheat the same woman

The same woman was also allegedly told by Pang that a private investigator had seen her husband at a bank in Serangoon Gardens many times from 2018 to 2019, enquiring about her account and funds.

The victim was also said to have been tricked into thinking that her money could be frozen, and thus should be transferred to a man named “Derrick”.

However, Pang was also allegedly pretending to be “Derrick”.

The woman eventually transferred about S$282,000.

2 other victims allegedly tricked

In March 2024, Pang allegedly tried to trick a second female victim several times by posing as Orchard Turn Developments CEO Yeo Mui Hong.

A third woman was allegedly targeted from December 2023 to February 2024, with Pang accused of telling her that Orchard Turn Developments had made three bulk orders of hampers worth S$813,541.60 to Surrey Hills Holdings.

This allegedly convinced the woman to create two invoices for the orders.

On 2 Jan 2025, Pang allegedly forged an electronic invoice from AC Global Consulting in order to trick the third woman into transferring S$20,000 to her.

Ex-CEO allegedly misappropriated from Surrey Hills Holdings

As CEO of Surrey Hills Holdings, Pang also allegedly misappropriated a total of S$242,738.11 from the company, which runs the Surrey Hills Grocer chain of restaurants.

She allegedly did this a number of times from 3 April 2023 to 28 February 2024.

Pang was eventually fired by the company in March 2025 after she had allegedly admitted to “certain wrongdoings and fraud”.

Pang faces 12 charges, including cheating

On Friday, Pang appeared at the State Courts at 9am, according to the hearing details on SG Courts.

She was handed 12 charges — nine counts of cheating, one count of forgery, one count of attempted cheating and one count of criminal breach of trust.

For the offence of cheating, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine. The same punishment applies to forgery.

Those convicted of criminal breach of trust may be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

She is being represented by local law firm WongPartnership. The case has been adjourned to 10 July.

Pang founded business in 2021

Pang, a former banker, founded Surrey Hills Grocer in 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She did this after returning from Australia to Singapore with just S$320 in her pocket, she told Salt&Light.

Thanks to a S$400,000 investment from a family friend, her first outlet in Joo Koon proved to be a success, and the business quickly expanded to its current five outlets in Ion Orchard, Raffles City, VivoCity, Holland Village and Woodleigh Mall.

Also read: Ex-SAF captain charged with cheating victims into giving him over S$140k, claimed it was for his mother

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Featured image adapted from Gek Teng Pang on Facebook and EatBook.