Ex-SAF captain charged with cheating victims into giving him over S$140k, claimed it was for his mother

Ex-SAF captain tricked 16 individuals into giving him money

A former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain has been charged with allegedly cheating 16 victims into giving him more S$140,000.

The accused had claimed the money was for investments or his mother’s medical bills.

In reality, he used the funds to settle his debts and cover personal expenses.

Ex-SAF regular used money to service debt & pay for expenses

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) identified the accused as 37-year-old Song Yong Pang, Benjamin, who was a SAF captain during the time of his alleged offences.

Song is accused of cheating 16 individuals into giving him money on false pretences, between May 2021 and March 2024.

He allegedly convinced them that the money was either for investments or for his mother’s medical bills.

In total, Song cheated the individuals out of S$145,250.

He had used the money to service his debts and expenses, said CPIB.

Former SAF captain faces 18 charges for cheating victims

Song faces 18 charges for offences punishable under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

13 of these charges have been amalgamated under Section 124 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Straits Times reported that Song appeared in court with an elderly couple on Monday (10 Nov).

He is currently out on bail of S$100,000.

If he is found guilty, Song faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine for each charge of cheating.

If convicted for an amalgamated charge, he could face double the punishment for that offence.

Featured image adapted from Benjamin Song on LinkedIn and by MS News.