Thundery showers on most afternoons in 2nd half of April, but little rainfall on a few days

Thundery showers in 2nd half of April may extend into the evening

Thundery showers are expected during most afternoons in the second half of April, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Despite this, a few days will have “little rainfall”, MSS added in a weather advisory released on Thursday (16 April).

Thundery showers may fall on 1-2 mornings

According to MSS, the thundery showers over the next two weeks should be of short duration and fall over parts of the island.

They may also extend into the evening “on some occasions”.

Additionally, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could occur during the pre-dawn and morning hours on one or two days.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

However, “there may be a few days with little rainfall”, MSS noted.

The total rainfall for the second half of the month is thus forecast to be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Inter-monsoon conditions to continue

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in during the first week of April, are expected to continue.

That means the prevailing winds will be light and variable in direction, with higher lightning activity.

On some days, they will blow from the southeast or southwest.

The inter-monsoon period typically lasts until May, MSS previously said.

Maximum temperature may hit 35°C

As for the temperature, most days will record a daily maximum of 33°C to 34°C.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperatures may hit highs of around 35°C.

Below-average rainfall in 1st half of April

Singapore experienced more rainfall in the first half of April compared with the second half of March, MSS said.

Thundery showers driven by daytime heating mostly occurred in the afternoons.

Nevertheless, most parts of the island still registered below-average rainfall, with the area around Bedok North registering 91% below-average rainfall. The area around Seletar was the wettest with 5% above-average rainfall.

On 7 April, many parts of Singapore were subjected to widespread showers in the morning. They were brought about by a Sumatra squall.

That day, the highest daily rainfall for the fortnight — 60.8mm — was recorded in the area around Punggol.

Above-34°C temperatures recorded on 12 days

In the first half of the month, the daily maximum temperature exceeded 34°C on 12 out of 14 days.

The highest daily maximum temperature was 35.4°C, recorded in Paya Lebar on 5 April.

Also read: More thundery showers expected in 1st half of April, but temperature may exceed 35°C on a few days

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