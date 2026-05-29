Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for S$1.55M, becomes S’pore’s most expensive 4-room HDB

4-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold in May has close to 84 years left on lease

In the same month that a five-room flat in Pinnacle@Duxton became the most expensive resale HDB unit in the development, its four-room counterpart topped that achievement.

The record-setting flat was sold this month for S$1.55 million, becoming Singapore’s most expensive four-roomer ever, according to 99.co.

4-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for about S$1,500 psf

The flat in question is in 1C Cantonment Road, one of the seven 50-storey towers of Pinnacle@Duxton, according to HDB flat resale records.

It’s located on the 40th to 42nd floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2011, meaning the flat has a remaining lease term of 83 years and eight months.

The unit has a floor area of 96 square metres (sqm), or about 1,033 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$1,500 psf — which is itself notable as it ties the record for highest HDB resale psf ever recorded in Singapore, said 99.co.

The S$1,500 psf figure was also achieved by another four-room flat in the same block, which was sold for S$1.518 million in March 2025.

As that flat was about 1,012 sq ft, its psf price is also S$1,500 psf.

Flat has unparalleled city views

Since the flat is located on a relatively high floor for the landmark project, its new owners are guaranteed unparalleled city views of Singapore.

Its location is also unbeatable, with Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, as well as Maxwell Food Centre, a stone’s throw away.

The development is also situated in the middle of three MRT stations — Outram Park, Tanjong Pagar and Maxwell — with an upcoming fourth one in Cantonment MRT set to open in July.

For young families, there are no fewer than eight childcare centres within 500m, and three of them are within 200m.

Pinnacle@Duxton flat took the crown from flat in Tiong Bahru

The record S$1.55 million selling price took the crown from a flat in 50 Moh Guan Terrace in Tiong Bahru, which was also sold in May.

That four-room flat went for S$1.53 million, just S$20,000 less — but it has only 45 years and nine months on its lease.

However, as the flat is an adjoined jumbo flat spanning 150 sqm, or about 1,615 sq ft, the draw is undoubtedly its size and location in the heritage district of Tiong Bahru.

7 out of 10 priciest 4-roomers in Pinnacle@Duxton

The fact that Pinnacle@Duxton houses Singapore’s most expensive four-room flat is a testament to the project’s attractiveness, having consistently set nationwide price records.

According to 99.co, seven of the top 10 priciest four-roomers are located in the development, with transactions of between S$1.45 million and S$1.55 million.

In the five-room segment, Pinnacle@Duxton is a frontrunner with its S$1.63 million flat, though it still has some way to go to catch the current most expensive five-roomer in Singapore — a SkyTerrace @ Dawson unit in Queentown that sold for S$1.7 million in February.

Also read: 5-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for S$1.63M, sets record price for the development

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Featured image from MS News.