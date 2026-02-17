5-room Queenstown flat sold for S$1.7M, becomes S’pore’s priciest resale HDB on record

SkyTerrace @ Dawson unit in Queentown is S’pore’s priciest resale HDB flat

Another flat in Queenstown has beaten the record for Singapore’s most expensive resale HDB unit.

The five-roomer was sold for an incredible S$1.7 million, according to real estate portal 99.co.

Queenstown flat sold for about S$1,294 psf

The record-breaking flat is located in 92 Dawson Road, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s a unit on the 19th to 21st floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2016, meaning it has a lengthy 89 years and three months left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat is a five-roomer, it has a massive floor area of 122 square metres (sqm), or 1,313 square feet (sq ft).

With a resale price of S$1,700,000, that works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$1,294 psf.

According to 99.co, such five-roomers in SkyTerrace @ Dawson sold for about S$532,000 when the BTO was launched in 2009 — meaning their value has almost quadrupled.

Flat has 2 floors & a high ceiling

The flat is part of the SkyTerrace @ Dawson Build-To-Order (BTO) project, which comprises six blocks of 43 floors each.

It’s also a premium apartment loft, which boasts two floors and a high ceiling, and is relatively rare in Singapore’s real estate scene.

Additionally, it has an attractive location, being an eight-minute walk from Queenstown MRT and up to four minutes from Dawson Place mall, which has a FairPrice supermarket. There’s also a two-storey hawker centre featuring 40 stalls nearby.

According to HDB, the block is also within 500m of four childcare centres.

Another unit in same Queenstown block used to be S’pore’s priciest resale flat

Unsurprisingly, the block contains another unit that used to hold the record of Singapore’s most expensive resale HDB unit.

That unit is a premium apartment loft on the 22nd to 24th floor, which sold for S$1,658,888 in June last year.

Now, a flat on a slightly lower floor has taken its crown by going for about S$41,000 more.

Another Queenstown resale flat sold for S$1.73M in July 2024

Notably, a flat in the nearby Skyoasis @ Dawson went for an astonishing S$1.73 million in July 2024.

While that would technically make it the priciest HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore, that transaction is not listed on HDB’s official transaction data, 99.co noted.

Thus, the 92 Dawson Road flat sold this month is officially the most expensive resale HDB in Singapore — until another flat inevitably steps up to take its place.

