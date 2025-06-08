5-room Queenstown flat sold for S$1.66M, becomes S’pore’s priciest resale HDB on record

HDB flat in SkyTerrace @ Dawson in Queenstown is S’pore’s priciest resale HDB on record

Another HDB resale flat record has been set in Singapore, with a five-room flat in Queenstown sold for a mind-boggling S$1.66 million.

This is now the most expensive resale flat in the Republic on public record, according to real estate portal 99.co.

Queenstown flat sold for about S$1,263 psf

The record-breaking flat is located in 92 Dawson Road, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s a unit on the 22nd to 24th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2016, meaning it has a lengthy 89 years and 11 months left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat is a five-roomer, it has a massive floor area of 122 square metres (sqm), or 1,313 square feet (sq ft).

With a resale price of S$1,658,888, that works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$1,263 psf.

Flat has 2 floors & a high ceiling

The flat is part of the SkyTerrace @ Dawson Build-To-Order (BTO) project, which comprises six blocks of 43 floors each.

It’s also a premium apartment loft, which boasts two floors and a high ceiling, and is relatively rare in Singapore’s real estate scene.

Additionally, it has an attractive location, being an eight-minute walk from Queenstown MRT and up to four minutes from Dawson Place mall, which has a FairPrice supermarket. There’s also a two-storey hawker centre featuring 40 stalls nearby.

According to HDB, the block is within 500m of four preschools and four kindergartens.

Seller may have made S$1.13M profit

More positively — for the seller, anyway — five-roomers in SkyTerrace @ Dawson sold for about S$532,000 when the BTO was launched in 2009, according to 99.co.

Since its Minimum Occupation Period was fulfilled only in 2021, it was likely sold by its original owner.

That means in nine years, they could have made a profit of about S$1,126,888 — a capital gain of about 102.87% minus agent commissions, legal fees, or HDB subsidies.

The buyer, on the other hand, may have had to pay a Cash Over Valuation amount of about S$228,888.

Queenstown resale flat the official priciest in S’pore

While the unit is the priciest five-room HDB resale on record, it’s not actually the priciest HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore.

That distinction goes to a flat in nearby Skyoasis @ Dawson that went for an astonishing S$1.73 million in July 2024.

However, that transaction is not listed on HDB’s official transaction data, 99.co noted, making the 92 Dawson Road flat the official most expensive in Singapore.

