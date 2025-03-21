Bukit Batok 5-room flat sold for S$1.018M, sets new resale record in area

Newly MOP-ed Bukit Batok 5-room flat sets new resale record in area

A Premium Apartment in Bukit Batok has broken records, selling for S$1,018,000 — the highest resale price for a five-room flat in the area.

Located on the 31st to 33rd floors of 296A Bukit Batok Street 22 — within the Skyline II @ Bukit Batok development — the unit offers 115 sqm of living space.

According to the Housing & Development Board (HDB) portal, the flat has 92 years and 1 month remaining on its lease, which commenced in 2018, meaning the owners have just completed the minimum occupation period (MOP).

Seller may have made close to 100% profit

99.co highlighted that when Skyline II was launched as a Built-To-Order (BTO) flat in March 2012, units were priced from around S$408,000.

Higher-end units, like the Premium Apartment just sold, are estimated to have cost around S$518,000.

This means the original owners could have made an impressive profit of approximately S$500,000 — nearly double their initial investment.

Of course, this calculation does not account for factors such as HDB grants, resale costs, and the actual price paid at the time of purchase.

Flat located near multiple schools & amenities

The high resale price of Skyline II can be attributed to its prime location, surrounded by various educational institutions, essential amenities, and green spaces.

Commuting is a breeze with Bukit Batok MRT station just an eight-minute walk away, providing quick access to public transport.

Drivers will also appreciate the direct access to the AYE via nearby Jurong Town Hall Road, providing a seamless route to the CBD.

The area is home to several primary schools, including Jurong Primary, Princess Elizabeth Primary, and Yuhua Primary.

Bukit View Secondary School is also just an 11-minute walk away.

For shopping and dining, West Mall is a short 10-minute walk from the block.

In addition to its urban perks, Skyline II offers easy access to green spaces.

The development connects directly to the Western Adventure Loop, which is perfect for cycling or jogging.

Residents can also easily reach Bukit Batok Nature Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, offering plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.