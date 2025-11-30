5-room Bishan flat sold for S$1.632M, becomes S’pore’s 2nd-priciest resale HDB unit

Bishan DBSS flat is S’pore’s 2nd-priciest resale HDB unit, has almost 85 years left on lease

A five-room flat in Bishan has become Singapore’s 2nd most expensive resale HDB unit after being sold in November for a staggering S$1.632 million.

The Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat is also the priciest in Bishan, according to property portal 99.co.

Bishan flat sold for about S$1,263 psf

The record breaker is located in Block 275A Bishan Street 24, states Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale flat records.

It’s located on the 34th to 36th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2011, meaning it has a remaining lease term of 84 years and 10 months.

As the flat is a five-roomer, it has a floor area of 120 square metres (sqm), or approximately 1,292 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per-square-foot (psf) price of about S$1,263 psf.

4 units in development sold for over S$1.5M in 2025

The block is part of Natura Loft, a development that has already seen four units being sold for more than S$1.5 million this year.

As Natura Loft was designed and built by private developers, it boasts condominium-like features such as higher ceilings that appeal to prospective buyers.

Its height of 40 storeys means it provides residents on high floors with sweeping, unblocked views.

Buyers are also willing to shell out for its public transport amenities, the block is in the middle of three MRT stations — Bishan, Bright Hill, and Marymount — giving residents access to three MRT lines, with a fourth (the Cross-Island Line) under construction.

While there’s no market or hawker centre within walking distance, Bishan North Shopping Mall is steps away, providing access to several kopitiams, eateries, a 24-hour FairPrice supermarket, and shops.

According to HDB, there are seven childcare centres within 500m of Block 275A.

Last record sale in Bishan was in July 2024

Notably, the previous most expensive resale flat in Bishan was also from Natura Loft.

It was a unit in the same block, but on a higher floor — the 37th to 39th, to be exact.

In July 2024, it changed hands for S$1,568,000.00, meaning that the price has jumped by about S$64,000 in 16 months.

Bishan exec flat sold days earlier for S$1.6M

Incidentally, another flat in Bishan broke a price record in November.

That was an executive maisonette in Block 135 Bishan Street 12, which transacted for a cool S$1.6 million.

The flat on the 22nd to 24th floor has a floor area of approximately 1,755 sq ft across two levels, and has just 60 years and eight months left on its lease.

Nonetheless, it went for a psf price of about S$912 psf.

When sold, it was briefly the most expensive flat in Bishan, a record that was broken days later by the Natura Loft flat.

However, the flat in Block 135 is still the most expensive executive maisonette ever sold in Singapore.

Most expensive resale flat is in Queenstown, sold for S$1.66M

The most expensive HDB resale flat in Singapore remains the five-roomer in 92 Dawson Road which fetched a resale price of S$1,658,888.

That flat, part of the SkyTerrace @ Dawson Build-To-Order (BTO) project, smashed the record in June this year.

However, given that the Natura Loft flat had a price of just S$26,888 less, another flat in Bishan might just take over the crown very soon.

Also read: 4-room Clementi flat sold for S$1.28M, is most expensive of its kind in the estate

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.