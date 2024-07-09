Bishan DBSS flat fetches record-breaking S$1.568M, becomes area’s most expensive HDB

DBSS flat sold for S$1,568,000, sets new high for HDB prices in Bishan

Bishan, known for its high-value resale flats, recently witnessed another record-breaking transaction when another Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat was sold for S$1,568,000.00.

According to data on the Housing & Development Board (HDB) website, the 120 sqm unit is located at 275A Bishan Street 24 and sits somewhere on the 37th to 39th floor.

It has 86 years and three months left on its lease.

EdgeProp highlighted that this sale marks the priciest HDB transaction in Bishan and the fourth highest in all of Singapore.

Last record sale was in June 2024

The block is part of Natura Loft, a development that has seen the sale of nine million-dollar HDB resale flats since September 2023.

Last month, another unit at 275A Bishan Street 24 changed hands for S$1,538,000, followed by another flat in the same block fetching S$1,500,000 in May 2024.

EdgeProp noted that Bishan is a favoured residential choice for families, citing its prime location in a mature estate and close proximity to numerous amenities and educational institutions.

Prominent primary schools such as Marymount Convent School, Ai Tong School, and Teck Ghee Primary School are all within a 2km radius of Natura Loft.

