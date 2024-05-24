Bishan maisonette sold for S$1.5M, becomes most expensive executive HDB flat

Bishan maisonette beats previous most expensive HDB executive flat in the same block by S$120K

In the same month that a five-room flat in Bishan was sold for a record S$1.5 million, another flat in the same street was sold for the same price.

That unit is an executive maisonette that also went for S$1.5 million.

In the process, it broke the previous record for the most expensive executive HDB flat in Singapore — set by a unit in the same block three months ago.

Record-breaking Bishan maisonette has 67 years four months left on lease

The record-breaking flat is located in Block 286 Bishan Street 24, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s on the 22nd to 24th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 1992.

That means the flat in question has only 67 years four months left on its 99-year lease.

Flat costs about S$810 psf

As the flat is an executive apartment, though, it has a spacious floor area of 172 square metres (sq m), or 1,851 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a price per square foot (psf) of about S$810 psf.

Inside, the flat has three bedrooms, according to property website PropertyGuru.

Bishan maisonette beat previous most expensive HDB executive flat by S$120K

According to HDB records, only two HDB executive maisonettes were sold on Bishan Street 24 in the last six months. Both were in Block 286.

The previous transaction took place in February, when a unit also on the 22nd to 24th floors was sold for S$1.48 million.

At the time, that was the most expensive HDB sale in the estate and the most expensive HDB executive flat transaction in Singapore.

Just three months later, it has been eclipsed by the not-inconsiderable sum of S$120,000.

The S$1.48 million maisonette had taken the crown of an executive maisonette in Block 278 that changed hands for S$1.45 million last October.

Block is near to a host of amenities

It’s easy to see why buyers are willing to shell out so much for units in Block 286 and the nearby Block 278.

In terms of public transport amenities, the block is in the middle of three MRT stations — Bishan, Bright Hill and Marymount — giving residents access to three MRT lines, with a fourth (the Cross-Island Line) under construction. Bishan Street 22 is also well-served by six bus services that can bring residents to these MRT stations and beyond.

While there’s no market or hawker centre within walking distance, Bishan North Shopping Mall is steps away, providing access to several kopitiams, eateries, a 24-hour FairPrice supermarket and shops.

According to HDB, there are six childcare centres, four kindergartens and two community clubs within 500m of Block 286.

Five-roomer in Block 275A also sold for S$1.5 million

The maisonette in Block 286 isn’t the only most expensive resale flat in Bishan, though.

It shares that honour with a five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat in Block 275A that also sold for S$1.5 million this month.

That unit in Natura Loft reportedly set a resale record for Bishan, one that is now shared with the maisonette in Block 286.

While S$1.5 million is now the benchmark for resale flats in Bishan, it remains to be seen which block in the estate will be the first to go above that price ceiling.

Indeed, that amount has already been breached elsewhere in Singapore by a five-room flat in Bukit Merah that sold for S$1.59 million in April.

