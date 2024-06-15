S’pore checkpoints see 3-hour jams as Hari Raya Haji long weekend kicks off

Heavy traffic at checkpoints during Hari Raya Haji weekend

With the Hari Raya Haji long weekend kicking off, motorists in Singapore are flocking to cross the JB border.

So much so that on 15 June, there appears to be heavy congestion on the Johor-Singapore Causeway.

The two land checkpoints are seeing traffic jams expected to extend commutes by up to three hours.

ICA warns commuters to expect delays and to check traffic conditions before departure.

Expect a 3-hour journey on the Causeway to JB

According to the Checkpoints.sg app, the journey to JB was expected to take between two to three hours.

The situation at around 12.32pm today (15 June) showed a severe tailback before the Causeway.

ICA has also warned commuters of the heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint.

“Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey,” said ICA in its Facebook post.

Meanwhile the journey to JB via Tuas Second Link is estimated to take 80 to 115 minutes.

Just yesterday, it was reported that around 510,000 travellers crossed the border at the two checkpoints into Johor Bahru on 13 June.

Also read: 510,000 travellers cross S’pore-JB checkpoints on 13 June before Hari Raya Haji long weekend

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Checkpoints.sg.