Husband in Brazil cuts out wife’s breast implant, chucks it out window during heated row

Husband in Brazil cuts out wife’s breast implant during heated row

A heated argument at a residence in Núcleo Bandeirante, Brazil turned violent when a husband sliced his wife’s breast and took out her implant before chucking it out the window.

According to a police report, authorities were alerted to the incident at 4.30am on 30 March.

The woman told police she had just recently gone through surgery to get the implants fitted.

Husband allegedly punches wife

In her statement to the police, the wife said that her husband punched her in the head and back before using a kitchen knife to slice out the silicone implant in her left breast.

He then threw the implant out of the window.

Police later searched the premises and located the implant outside the residence.

They had also identified the kitchen knife used in the assault.

Man confesses to crime

Authorities conveyed the severely injured woman to the Base Hospital in Brasília. According to The Mirror, doctors refitted the implant into her.

Meanwhile, her attacker confessed to committing the crime. Police arrested him and charged him for domestic violence.

The nature of the argument that led to the violence is unclear. The identities of the couple invovled are also undisclosed.

Last month, a man in Thailand lashed out after a heated row with his wife.

In a bout of jealousy, he splashed acid on his in-law’s dog and used the attack as a warning for her.

Featured image adapted from Polícia Militar do Distrito Federal.