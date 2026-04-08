8 unique cultural festivals & experiences in Hong Kong to see the city in a whole new light

Uncover unique attractions you’ve probably never seen before in Hong Kong

It’s no secret that Hong Kong makes for an excellent quick getaway, thanks to its electric atmosphere, vibrant culture, and relatively close proximity to Singapore. However, even frequent visitors might not realise just how many layers the city still has to uncover.

Whether you’re travelling solo, with friends, or with family, these unique festivals and experiences reveal a different side of Hong Kong, from historical traditions that still thrive today to cultural attractions hiding in plain sight.

Better yet, many of these experiences are free, making them easy on your wallet while still giving you stories worth bringing home.

1. Climb a bun tower at the Cheung Chau Bun Festival

If you’ve had your fill of food tours and shopping hauls, hop on a ferry and take a quick trip to Cheung Chau to experience a completely different side of Hong Kong.

The car-free island usually offers a welcome reprieve from the fast-paced city, with family-friendly hiking trails, beaches, and cosy cafés. But visit during the Cheung Chau Bun Festival season, and you’ll find the island buzzing with energy.

The festival traces its roots back to the late Qing Dynasty, when islanders held rituals and offered buns to ward off a devastating plague. Today, it has evolved into one of Hong Kong’s most iconic traditional celebrations, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

This year, the celebrations run from 22 to 25 May 2026 at the Pak Tai Temple Playground. One highlight, however, is the legendary Bun Scrambling Competition on 24 May. During this thrilling contest, participants race up an 18-metre-high bun tower and grab as many ‘lucky buns’ as possible within three minutes.

Other highlights on that day include the Piu Sik parade, where children dressed as deities appear to float through the streets on hidden supports, creating a mesmerising illusion.

Fun fact: during the first three days of the festival, the entire island goes vegetarian, making it a great destination for travellers on a plant-based diet. Even McDonald’s joins in, offering a special McVeggie burger that is only available during this period.

The festival and parade are free to watch. Tickets for the Bun Scrambling Competition are typically distributed on the evening of the competition from 10pm onwards at Pak She First Lane on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early if you want to catch this unusual spectacle in person.

2. Watch a giant fire dragon blaze through Tai Hang

If you enjoy the excitement of a traditional dragon dance, Hong Kong’s Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance takes it to a whole new level with a massive 67-metre dragon adorned with around 12,000 burning incense sticks, winding its way through the streets during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations each September.

The dragon is as long as five and a half double-decker buses, and so heavy that about 300 performers are needed to carry it during the three-night parade.

Like the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, this tradition also began as a way to drive away a plague that once struck the village in the 19th century. Residents have continued the ritual ever since, praying for peace, safety, and prosperity.

Today, the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance is recognised as part of Hong Kong’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage. You can watch the fiery spectacle for free along Wun Sha Street and Tung Lo Wan Road in Causeway Bay, where crowds gather each year to witness the dragon weaving through the night.



3. Step inside history at Kowloon Walled City Park

Many people have wondered what life was like inside the infamous Kowloon Walled City, once one of the most densely populated places on Earth.

The Kowloon Walled City Movie Exhibition lets visitors step back into the 1980s with meticulously recreated alleyways and old-school shops inspired by the award-winning film Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.

The exhibition sits at the original site of the former walled city, now Kowloon Walled City Park, making the experience even more meaningful.

Wander through the exhibit’s narrow corridors, and you’ll eventually arrive at a recreated rooftop scene, where projections shift from day to night while the distant roar of planes recreates the atmosphere of the old Kai Tak Airport.

This free-admission exhibition opened on 24 May 2025 and will run for three years. It’s open daily from 9am to 6pm, and visitors can simply walk in with no pre-booking required, though during busier periods, timed entry tickets may be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

4. Join the celebrations at the Tin Hau Festival

Some festivals are best experienced when the entire community comes together.

In Hong Kong, the birthday of Tin Hau, the goddess of the sea, is celebrated across more than 70 Tin Hau temples with lively ceremonies, Cantonese opera performances, paper floral tributes, and colourful parades on both land and water.

The festival takes place on the 23rd day of the third lunar month, which falls between 17 and 21 May in 2026.

One of the best places to experience the festivities is Cha Kwo Ling, one of Hong Kong’s oldest Hakka villages. Here, dragon, lion, and unicorn dances fill the streets throughout the day, culminating in a lively evening parade.

The Yuen Long Tin Hau Festival Procession is another highlight, famous for its energetic flower cannon displays alongside lion dances and live music performances.

Meanwhile, visitors who venture westward to serene Leung Shuen Wan can witness descendants of the island’s original inhabitants returning from their homes on the Sai Kung mainland to present offerings at their historic Tin Hau temple, which dates back to 1741.

5. Take part in the Buddha Bathing Festival

Another spiritual highlight in Hong Kong’s cultural calendar is the Birthday of Buddha, celebrated through the Buddha Bathing Festival.

During this tradition, devotees gently pour scented water over a statue of the baby Buddha, a ritual believed to cleanse one’s mind and purify the soul. The practice originates from a legend that nine dragons sprayed water to bathe the Buddha at birth.

Across Hong Kong, temples and monasteries will host free Buddha bathing ceremonies from 18 to 24 May 2026.

One of the most popular celebrations takes place at Po Lin Monastery on Lantau Island, home to the iconic Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha. Other notable sites include Chi Lin Nunnery and the 10,000 Buddhas Monastery in Sha Tin.

For families and curious travellers, the Buddha’s Birthday Carnival at Victoria Park on 24 May 2026 adds a festive twist to the celebration.

Alongside Buddha bathing, visitors can participate in activities such as sutra transcription, bell-ringing wish rituals, and tea chan (Zen tea) ceremonies, all designed to bring participants a sense of inner peace.

6. Play cop at the cinematic Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station

One of Hong Kong’s historical gems, the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station is a cultural landmark and a cinematic playground that brings Hong Kong’s police and crime films to life.

Built in 1922, this stunning Edwardian building is one of the few remaining pre-war police stations in the city. Its semi-circular portico, stuccoed walls, and dramatic arches make for a vibey backdrop, and it’s a must-visit for anyone with an eye for architecture or a love of Hong Kong’s past.

Beyond its beauty, this landmark is a film buff’s dream. It’s starred in several local and international blockbusters, including Johnnie To’s Election and the Hollywood classic Rush Hour 2.

But for a first-hand look into Hong Kong’s crime genre, look no further than Yau Ma Tei Police Station: A Cinematic Journey, an exhibition that connects the police station, Hong Kong’s crime films, and iconic film sets. Here, visitors are treated to an immersive environment that re-creates moments from some of the most memorable Hong Kong police and crime films.

Walk through a retro cinema entrance, and inside, you’ll find the CID Office, brought to life by talented film set designers. The set invites you to trace the footsteps of well-known characters, uncovering clues while you dive deeper into the world of Hong Kong police and crime films.

7. Eat sampan-cooked noodles at Lau Kee Boat Noodles

No Hong Kong trip would be complete without diving into the city’s rich food culture.

For a taste of history, head to Lau Kee Boat Noodles near Pier 6 in Aberdeen Harbour, where one of the last remaining sampans still serves traditional Hong Kong boat noodles. Following culinary traditions from the 1970s and 1980s, the dishes are prepared right on the boat.

The uncle behind this takeaway-only floating kitchen has over 40 years of experience, whipping up his signature clear fish broth topped with roast duck thigh, chicken, char siu, fish balls, and noodles, a comforting bowl that tastes like old Hong Kong.

Once you’ve satisfied your appetite, explore the surrounding Aberdeen Fishing Village. You can join the Aberdeen Harbour fishing village tour, where visitors board a vintage sightseeing boat that cruises past landmarks such as the historic Aberdeen Shipyards.

Across the harbour, you’ll also find other attractions, including Ap Lei Chau Hung Shing Temple, one of Hong Kong’s oldest and best-preserved temples.

8. Discover Hong Kong’s fishing heritage at Lamma Fisherfolk Village

If you’ve noticed fishing traditions popping up throughout Hong Kong’s attractions, there’s a good reason.

Before it became the global metropolis we know today, Hong Kong began as a fishing community. Lamma Fisherfolk’s Village offers visitors a glimpse into that heritage through a 4,000-square-metre interactive museum.

Inside, you’ll find traditional fishing tools, a handcrafted dragon boat, and exhibits that showcase the folklore and daily life of the fisherfolk community. Specially designed tanks also let visitors observe marine biodiversity up close.

After exploring, take a quick two-minute boat ride from the Fisherfolk’s Village to the Lamma Rainbow Seafood Restaurant, a beloved spot on Lamma Island that’s been serving up fresh, local seafood for decades. The restaurant also boasts a separate halal-certified kitchen, making it a great option for Muslim guests to enjoy a delicious meal without worry.

If you’re craving more of Hong Kong’s fishing history, head over to Tai O Fishing Village on Lantau Island.

This charming village is a haven for photographers, offering some of the best scenic shots in the city. The traditional stilt houses lining the waterways give the area a unique, almost timeless feel. You can also take a boat ride through the village, offering a stunning view of the rustic homes and a chance to spot local wildlife if you’re lucky.

Create one-of-a-kind experiences in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong may be best known for its shopping streets and skyline views, the city reveals something entirely different when you venture a little deeper.

By straying beyond the usual spots, you’ll uncover hidden traditions, living heritage, and experiences that connect you more closely with the city’s culture, making your trip all the more memorable.

If you’re feeling inspired to start planning your next trip, visit the Hong Kong Tourism Board website for more details, inspiration, and the latest travel deals. For updates, follow Discover Hong Kong on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

Also read: 4 arts & culture experiences to catch in Hong Kong, from ComplexCon to street murals

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Featured image adapted from Discover Hong Kong on Facebook and courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board.