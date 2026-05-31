2 men brawl on the road after arguing at Geylang coffeeshop

Two men argue at Geylang coffeeshop

Two men who were arguing at a Geylang coffeeshop ended up in a brawl.

A passerby uploaded a clip of the incident on the Facebook page The SG Daily on Saturday (30 May).

The video has since gained over 80,000 views as of writing.

Based on the footage, the incident occurred at Victoria Food Court on the corner of Lorong 23 Geylang and Geylang Road.

Argument escalates into a brawl

The video shows an elderly man in a light brown shirt holding a middle-aged man in a light green shirt by the neckline as they argue.

He grabs a plastic chair as if threatening to hit the other man with it, but later slams it back down.

As their argument escalates, the two men repeatedly shove each other.

They eventually reach the side of the road.

The video then cuts to a clip of the two men on the ground.

The elderly man lies there, refusing to let the other go.

A younger man is also seen trying to break up the fight between the two.

The two men later get back on their feet, but still refuse to break apart.

Netizens highlight that authorities can charge the two men

Some netizens pointed out that the two “can’t even stand properly” but are fighting.

Others remarked that they appeared quite strong and able to fight, surmising that their combined age was over 100.

Meanwhile, one user said authorities can charge the two under Section 267B of the Penal Code for affray, or disturbing peace by fighting in a public place.

This carries a punishment of up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Also read: Brawl breaks out at Our Tampines Hub after Lion City Sailors’ title-clinching game against Tampines Rovers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The SG Daily on Facebook.