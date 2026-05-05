Brawl breaks out at Our Tampines Hub after Lion City Sailors’ title-clinching game against Tampines Rovers

Chaotic scene captured on social media, with multiple individuals involved in the scuffle

The Lion City Sailors (LCS) claimed their third Singapore Premier League (SPL) title on Sunday (3 May) after a goalless draw with BG Tampines Rovers.

However, after the game, fans sporting LCS jerseys were spotted engaged in a fight at Our Tampines Hub.

Footage of the incident later emerged on social media platforms, showing a group of men tussling with a man clad in yellow, before tossing him onto the ground.

LCS clinches SPL title

The Sailors secured the title after a gritty stalemate, leaving them eight points ahead of Tampines with two games to play.

LCS is also set for an ‘Invincible’ season, having secured 16 wins and three draws from 19 games played.

If they manage to do so, this would be only the second time an SPL team has gone unbeaten throughout the season.

Albirex Niigata first achieved this feat in 2018.

This also marks the third SPL title in the club’s six-year history, cementing its legacy as one of the best sides in SPL history.

Confrontation outside stadium

While celebrations ensued within the stadium, a tense situation occurred outside of it.

In a video footage posted onto the sgfollowsall Instagram page, a group of men can be seen confronting a male individual.

The reason for the confrontation is unknown.

Although it is believed that the individual may have been a BG Tampines supporter, as he was clad in the team’s colours.

A man in blue holds the individual back, while others struggle to pull another man clad in a black shirt away.

Man thrown to ground

However, the video cuts off after the initial altercation, before showing the fight escalating into a full-on brawl.

The individual in yellow has his head shoved against the wall by two men.

One of the aggressors then grabs the individual’s hair, before violently slamming him onto the ground.

Members of the public rushed in to help stop the fight.

Netizens react, speculate over reasons for fight

Some netizens pointed out that the fight was indeed between opposing sets of fans and that fights had also occurred inside the stadium.

Others said that the man in yellow had provoked the group by insulting an LCS player’s family.

One netizen also called for a heavier police presence to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force and Our Tampines Hub for comments.

Also read: 2 referees withdrawn from SPL after failing to issue red card during Tampines Rovers vs Lion City Sailors match

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.