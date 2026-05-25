2 teens rescue dog drowning in irrigation canal in Philippines

Teens rescue dog who nearly drowned in irrigation canal

Two teen boys were hailed heroes after they rescued a dog that was drowning in an irrigation canal in Bulacan, Philippines.

A netizen captured and shared the teens’ kind act on Facebook on 20 May.

Teens pump dog’s chest to revive it

The video of the incident shows a mixed-breed dog struggling to stay afloat in the middle of the canal.

Urged by two women behind the camera, two teen boys on the other side of the canal descended from the road and went into the waist-deep water to rescue the helpless animal.

They hesitantly approached the drowning dog out of fear that it would bite them.

However, they were eventually able to grab the dog’s scruff and back, then bring it to safety.

They pumped the dog’s chest to resuscitate it, as instructed by the two women on the other side of the canal.

However, the video did not reveal whether the animal was successfully revived.

Dog was revived and claimed by owner

According to the original poster (OP), they were walking when they noticed a dog in the water.

She said it was struggling, cold, and nearly drowned, so she requested the teens to save the dog.

The next day, the OP revealed in the comments that the dog is alive.

Two days later, she also posted an update saying the owner of the dog had claimed it after hearing that a dog had nearly drowned.

They said the dog had escaped their home and that they had been looking for it for a day.

Also read: Rescuers remove dog trapped on bottom of well in China, it had been there for 3 years

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Featured image adapted from Gardose Faustino Jhenny on Facebook.