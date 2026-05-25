Woman claims students under M’sia food subsidy program leave large amount of leftovers, sparks debate

Students allegedly leave large amount of leftovers from subsidised meals

Recently, a woman took to Threads claiming that students under Malaysia’s Free Food Subsidy Program (RMT) had left large amounts of leftovers from their meals.

In the now-deleted post, the woman shared a photo of several food containers holding sizeable amounts of leftover food dumped in a blue disposal bin.

A closer look at one of them shows that a student had left most of their plain boiled rice, a dish with a piece of chicken and a vegetable, a slice of cucumber, and what appears to be a fruit.

Woman urges parents to teach children not to be picky eaters

The RMT is intended for students from B40 low-income families, or the bottom 40% of Malaysian families by income.

The original poster (OP) claimed that the food waste was not due to the school, teachers, or the Ministry of Education (KPM), as the menu and portions were planned to ensure the students received nutritious and balanced meals.

The woman stressed that the parents should educate their children so they do not become picky eaters and become grateful for the food they receive.

“Teach children to eat real food and not junk food, ask them to eat fruit and vegetables from a young age,” the OP reportedly wrote.

Netizens debate who is at fault

The issue has sparked debate on social media over who is to blame for the children’s leftovers.

Some users speculate that the children under the program aren’t really in need, which is why they can throw away the food.

However, others believe that people should be looking into the quality and taste of the food served before blaming the children.

Meanwhile, one user suggested that the program use food vouchers instead, so the students can choose the food they like.

Also read: M’sia content creators slammed for giving homeless man leftover chicken bones, claim video was staged

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Featured image from Sin Chew Daily.