M’sia content creators slammed for giving homeless man leftover chicken bones, claim video was staged

Content creators criticised for giving homeless man leftover chicken bones

Three content creators in Malaysia have come under fire after filming themselves handing a homeless man a meal consisting of rice and leftover chicken bones — an act they allegedly described as “a gesture of kindness”.

In the now-deleted video, posted on one of the creators’ Instagram accounts, the trio can be seen eating fried chicken before placing the discarded bones into a packet of rice.

They then approached a homeless man lying in front of a local restaurant.

Believing he was finally receiving a proper meal, the man gratefully accepted the packet.

Although visibly confused to find only bones inside, he still thanked the group for the food.

Later in the clip, the group is seen feeding the remaining chicken skin — which one of them declined to include in the man’s meal — to a dog instead.

Backlash online for ‘degrading prank’

The video sparked outrage and was later reposted on Threads by another Malaysian content creator, who criticised the trio’s behaviour.

“Three people — from filming to editing — and none of them thought there was anything wrong,” they wrote.

Netizens quickly condemned the act, accusing the group of demeaning a vulnerable individual for views.

Some even urged authorities, including the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to take action.

Content creator claims homeless man received proper meal after video

In response to the backlash, one of the content creators took to Instagram to clarify that they did not actually give the homeless man chicken bones to eat.

He explained that the video was staged with the man’s consent and that they had agreed beforehand to film the scene.

After filming, he said, the man was given a proper meal.

A subsequent clip shows the man receiving a packet of rice with two pieces of fried chicken, which he accepted with thanks.

“Please give us a better chance to give back to society. We will do more good deeds later, to help the homeless,” the content creator said.

“I’m really sorry, everyone,” he added.

Featured image from @aluk_77 on Instagram.