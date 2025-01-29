S’porean influencer fined S$307 by M’sian court for false report on abduction attempt at JB mall

S’porean influencer made false police report claiming abduction attempt at KSL City Mall

A Singaporean influencer has been fined RM1,000 (S$307) by a Malaysian court for making a false police report.

Amyra Laila Ho, 45, had claimed she was almost abducted at KSL City Mall, a popular hangout for Singaporeans in Johor Bahru (JB).

Influencer makes false claims of attempted abduction by couple on 10 Jan

Ho, also known as Venus Ho, claimed that she was approached by a Chinese man and woman at the mall along Jalan Seladang on 10 Jan, according to a charge sheet quoted by The Star.

The couple allegedly tried to offer her Chinese tea, but she declined.

However, Ho alleged that the woman made her inhale the tea leaves, resulting in her feeling dizzy and stiff.

The man then grabbed her right arm, claiming to be her husband, while the woman took her handbag which contained RM400 (S$123), Ho claimed.

She made claims in viral Instagram video

Ho made these claims in a since-deleted video posted on 14 Jan to her Instagram account, which has close to 9,000 followers.

In the clip, she also mentioned that her doctor had said she could have smelt something similar to an anaesthetic, and that she was not the first case.

She claimed that she was dragged to a car by the man, who threw her to the floor only after passers-by noticed and stopped the couple.

She then warned viewers to be vigilant when out alone and avoid partaking in anything offered by strangers.

In her caption, she said she had filed a police report.

However, Ho later said at a press conference that she had misused the word “kidnap” in her video and clarified that she did not intend to cause panic among the public.

This situation was a “misunderstanding” and she had made the video to warn others about a syndicate that would force victims to inhale anaesthetic agents before robbing them, she added.

Influncer made false report of attempted abduction: Johor police chief

In a statement released over Facebook on Monday (27 Jan), Johor police chief M. Kumar said Ho made the police report on 22 Jan.

However, after reviewing CCTV footage, the police discovered that the alleged abduction attempt did not happen, with the police chief saying:

No movement involving the victim was detected at the location.

He pointed out that her claims over social media caused some netizens to believe that the incident had actually occurred and damaged Johor’s image by making them think that it was unsafe for tourists.

He warned that the Johor Police would take strict action against those who deliberately spread rumours or distort facts to create public anxiety, especially about public safety issues.

Ho would thus be changed under Section 182 of the Penal Code and would face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$614).

She pleads guilty, pays fine

Ho, who showed up at a court in JB unrepresented on Tuesday (28 Jan), pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin fined her RM1,000 (S$307), which would default to three weeks’ imprisonment if not paid.

She duly paid the fine.

