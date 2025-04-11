77-year-old man found dead in Hougang flat, daughter believed to have lived with body for days

Man found dead in Hougang flat had reportedly been taken care of by daughter

An elderly man has been found dead inside his flat in Hougang.

Though his daughter had been taking care of him, she is believed to have lived with his dead body for a few days, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police cordon off flat in Hougang

On Thursday (10 April), a reader alerted the paper that several police cars had appeared at Block 124 Hougang Avenue 1.

Police officers were also seen entering and exiting a unit there, with several more stationed outside.

When reporters arrived at the scene, the police had cordoned off the area outside the flat and part of the stairwell.

A woman wearing black was also sitting on the stairs.

The police spent about six hours conducting investigations at the unit, removing the body at about 11am.

The woman then left accompanied by the police.

Relatives last saw deceased during Hari Raya Puasa

A group of family members of the deceased arrived later, comprising three sisters, two brothers and a brother-in-law.

One of the relatives, who declined to be named, said the deceased was the second oldest of nine siblings.

They were shocked when they heard about his death as they had last seen him during Hari Raya Puasa.

He looked unwell and out of breath, in a worse condition than last year, but didn’t want to talk about it.

His daughter said at the time that she had taken him to see a doctor.

Foul smell detected from Hougang flat days before man found dead

The relatives also said that the elderly man lived with his daughter, while he had another daughter who lives in Australia.

His wife passed away about five years ago.

The daughter who lives with him is understood to have been taking care of him for a long time, but has a history of mental illness.

A neighbour who lives in the unit above said he had detected a foul smell from below for three or four days but didn’t think much of it at the time.

Though his daughter reportedly called the police, it is uncertain why she did not report her father’s death till a few days later.

She is believed to have lived with the body for days.

No foul play suspected after man found dead in Hougang flat

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at 5.45am on 10 April.

A 77-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit in Block 124 Hougang Avenue 1, it added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

