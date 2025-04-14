Former M’sian PM Abdullah Badawi dies aged 85 after being warded for breathing difficulties

Abdullah Badawi was M’sian PM for six years after succeeding Mahathir Mohamad

Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died at the age of 85 after being admitted to hospital for breathing difficulties.

The news of his death was broken by his son-in-law, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, in an Instagram Story on Monday (14 April).

Abdullah Badawi was admitted to hospital for breathing difficulties

Mr Khairy said his father-in-law had passed away at 7.10pm that evening at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.

The hospital was quoted as saying by The New Straits Times (NST) that Mr Abdullah was warded on Sunday (13 April) morning after suffering from breathing difficulties.

He was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit for intensive care and monitored by cardiac specialists.

However, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones “despite all medical efforts”, it added.

Abdullah Badawi was M’sia’s fifth PM

Mr Abdullah, known affectionately as “Pak Lah“, became Malaysia’s fifth PM in October 2003, succeeding long-time premier Mahathir Mohamad.

According to the Perdana Leadership Foundation, he won his first election for the Parliamentary seat of the Kepala Batas in 1978, rising to Deputy Minister at the Federal Territory Ministry in 1980.

He became a full Minister in 1981. Between that year and 2003, he helmed various ministries, including the Ministry of Education, Defence, Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs.

As PM, Mr Abdullah was known for being the “Father of Human Capital Development”, having introduced the National Integrity Plan for Malaysia to become an ethical society.

He also set up the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to fight graft and established PEMUDAH to reduce bureaucracy in business-government dealings.

He started plans for various economic hubs, including the Iskandar Development Region, East Coast Economic Region and Sabah Development Corridor, Perdana said, adding:

With more than 30 years’ experience in public administration, Tun Abdullah during his term improved public sector services for the convenience of Malaysian citizens and established agencies to improve governance.

In April 2009, Mr Adullah stepped down as PM, making way for his deputy Najib Razak.

PM Anwar pays tribute to him

In a Facebook post on Monday night, current Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim paid tribute to Mr Abdullah as not only a leader but “a man of immense soul”.

Though they once stood on opposing political sides he had welcomed him with utmost courtesy and compassion, Mr Anwar said.

This showed that he was a “true statesman”, he noted, adding:

In the often tumultuous and stifling rhythm of politics, Pak Lah was always the calming presence.

Mr Anwar recalled that he was “deeply moved” the last time he visited Mr Abdullah, as he was in very frail condition.

However, despite his failing eyesight, his gaze still “radiated love and an unshakable sense of peace” when their hands touched, he said.

