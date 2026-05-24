Albino buffalo in Bangladesh gains attention for its resemblance to US President Trump

Albino buffalo goes viral for resemblance to US President Trump
A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh has recently gained attention for an unexpected reason: its resemblance to United States (US) President Donald Trump.
The four-year-old buffalo, raised at a local farm in Narayanganj district, near the capital city of Dhaka, is nicknamed “Donald Trump”.
This is due to its pinkish skin and blond hair that is seemingly styled in a combover.
‘Donald Trump’ to be sacrificed for Eid
According to Hindustan Times, dozens of people, some coming from distant districts, visit the farm daily just to see “Donald Trump”, which has gained popularity on social media.
The farm owner, Mr Ziauddin Mridha, said he had purchased the rare albino buffalo 10 months ago.
It was subsequently named “Donald Trump” by his brother, who noticed that the animal had similar hair to the US president.
However, Mr Mridha said that the buffalo is calm and does not become aggressive unless provoked, The Independent reported.
Despite its newfound fame, “Donald Trump” has been sold for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha.
According to Bangla Tribune, the buffalo, which weighs about 700 kilograms, was sold for BDT550 (S$6) per kilogram, or approximately BDT385,000 (S$4,000).
Farm animals in Bangladesh gain attention for resembling public figures
The Trump lookalike is not the only farm animal in Bangladesh to gain attention for resembling a public figure
A golden-haired bull from the same farm was named after Brazilian football star Neymar due to its bleached-blond hairstyle.
Meanwhile, another albino buffalo in Narayanganj was reportedly named after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to its similar hair and eyes.
According to The Times of India, the manager of the farm shared that the buffalo was difficult to handle.
“Netanyahu is very naughty and has a devious intelligence. Even when we go to feed it, it snorts and tries to gore us,” the manager said.
Also read: East Javan langur with ‘cute hairstyle’ resembling Wolverine spotted at Mandai Boardwalk
East Javan langur with ‘cute hairstyle’ resembling Wolverine spotted at Mandai Boardwalk
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from TBS and Wikimedia Commons.