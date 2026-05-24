Albino buffalo in Bangladesh gains attention for its resemblance to US President Trump

Albino buffalo goes viral for resemblance to US President Trump

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh has recently gained attention for an unexpected reason: its resemblance to United States (US) President Donald Trump.

The four-year-old buffalo, raised at a local farm in Narayanganj district, near the capital city of Dhaka, is nicknamed “Donald Trump”.

This is due to its pinkish skin and blond hair that is seemingly styled in a combover.

‘Donald Trump’ to be sacrificed for Eid

According to Hindustan Times, dozens of people, some coming from distant districts, visit the farm daily just to see “Donald Trump”, which has gained popularity on social media.

The farm owner, Mr Ziauddin Mridha, said he had purchased the rare albino buffalo 10 months ago.

It was subsequently named “Donald Trump” by his brother, who noticed that the animal had similar hair to the US president.

However, Mr Mridha said that the buffalo is calm and does not become aggressive unless provoked, The Independent reported.

Despite its newfound fame, “Donald Trump” has been sold for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha.

According to Bangla Tribune, the buffalo, which weighs about 700 kilograms, was sold for BDT550 (S$6) per kilogram, or approximately BDT385,000 (S$4,000).