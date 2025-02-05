East Javan langur with ‘cute hairstyle’ resembling Wolverine spotted at Mandai Boardwalk

East Javan langur with Wolverine-like hairstyle spotted on 4 Feb

A woman was going about her day at Mandai Broadwalk on Tuesday (4 Feb) when she spotted a monkey resembling a popular movie star.

Spotting a full head of hair and an inverted triangle facial shape, the East Javan langur hilariously bore a resemblance to Wolverine from X-Men.

Spotted East Javan langur and waited for about an hour

According to Rovena Chow, 53, a real estate salesperson, she first spotted the primate at around 11.30am.

About 45 minutes later, the langur decided to descend to the lower sections of the tree.

The 53-year-old speculated that a macaque may have chased the langur out of the Primate Kingdom zone located within Singapore Zoo.

She was “happy” to see the langur and waited for close to an hour before it came low enough for her to capture it on camera.

In her video shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, the langur could be seen perched atop a branch. It appeared to be covered in a coat of shiny black fur and had huge, expressive eyes.

It didn’t seem perturbed at all as Ms Chow zoomed in on its face, revealing its unique ‘hairstyle’ that resembled Wolverine from X-Men.

The East Javan langur — also known as the ebony lutang, Javan langur, or Javan lutung –is not native to Singapore. However, it is one of the few animals that call Singapore Zoo’s Primate Kingdom home.

Netizens react to sighting of langur

One netizen gushed over the langur’s cute hairstyle.

Another commenter found it surprising how friendly the langur was, as they are usually timid and hide behind branches.

Another Facebook user joked that the langur looked like it was clean-shaven for Chinese New Year.

