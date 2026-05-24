Rat scurries around train at Chinese Garden MRT, SMRT reminds passengers not to eat & drink

2 men chase rat out of MRT train at Chinese Garden station

SMRT has reminded passengers not to eat and drink on trains and at MRT stations after a rat was spotted on a train at Chinese Garden station.

A video posted on Reddit showed the rodent scurrying across the floor as commuters tried to chase it.

Commuters squirm as rat runs across MRT train

In the clip, the rat ran under a row of seats as commuters squirmed at the sight.

An announcement was heard informing passengers that the train would be stopping at Chinese Garden.

After darting across the floor, the rat then turned back and ran towards the same row of commuters, causing them to flinch and move their legs.

Man approaches rat, it runs away

A man wearing a StarHub shirt then got up and approached the rat, which avoided him by sprinting under another row of seats.

This caused the passengers sitting there to raise their legs to avoid contact with the rat.

The rat then dashed towards some standing passengers, alarming them.

Rat chased out of MRT train by 2 men

The rat turned back again and was chased by two men in StarHub shirts to the front of the car, where the driver’s cabin is.

Fittingly, the slogan on the back of their shirts says, “We got you.”

By this time, the train had stopped at Chinese Garden station.

The rat was then apparently chased out of the train through the open doors.

SMRT to step up pest control measures

In response to queries from MS News, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the train operator is aware of the online post about a rat sighting onboard an East-West Line train.

He noted that rats may occasionally enter trains through station platforms, track areas, undercarriage gaps, or gangways between train cars.

Trains are thoroughly cleaned at the depot at the end of daily passenger service, as part of SMRT’s regular maintenance regime, he added.

Nevertheless, its teams will be stepping up pest control measures at stations and depots.

Commuters reminded not to eat or drink

Mr Lam remind commuters not to eat or drink on trains and at MRT stations.

This is because food remnants may attract rats and other pests, he said, adding:

We thank commuters for your understanding.

Also read: Woman seen ‘casually’ eating ice cream on MRT train, sparks speculation she may not be local

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Featured image adapted from u/Beaveric on Reddit.