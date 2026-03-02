Woman seen ‘casually’ eating ice cream on MRT train, sparks speculation she may not be local

Commuter spotted eating ice cream on MRT, some netizens say she may be a tourist

A woman was recently spotted eating ice cream on an MRT train in Singapore, prompting a flurry of reactions online, including speculation that she might not be a local.

In an Instagram post shared by @thesgdaily on Saturday (28 Feb), a short clip showed a female commuter seated inside an MRT carriage, eating ice cream from a cup.

The six-second video featured the bold overlay text: “Woman seen casually eating ice cream on MRT”.

Unfazed by her surroundings, the commuter continued enjoying her treat in what appeared to be a relatively empty carriage.

Although not seated directly on a reserved seat, she was positioned next to one, with part of her body encroaching slightly into the adjacent priority seat as she ate.

Mixed reactions online, some suggest she may be a tourist

The clip quickly gained traction, with many expressing surprise at what they viewed as a clear breach of public transport rules.

One netizen commented that such behaviour is uncommon among locals, suggesting the woman may not have been aware of the regulations.

Several Instagram users felt the person filming could have approached her directly to inform her instead of posting the video online.

Others took a more relaxed stance. One commenter urged people to “lighten up a bit”, noting that it was just ice cream, while another jokingly remarked that eating ice cream is “important”.

Eating and drinking prohibited on public transport

Under Singapore’s public transport regulations, eating and drinking are strictly prohibited on trains and buses.

Offenders may face fines of up to S$500 if caught.

The rule is part of broader efforts by operators such as SMRT to maintain cleanliness and hygiene across the public transport network.

Also read: SMRT makes police report over man drinking on MRT train, slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @thesgdaily on Instagram & Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.