SMRT makes police report over man drinking on MRT train, slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’

SMRT says eating & drinking is strictly prohibited on MRT trains

SMRT has made a police report after a man was seen drinking on a train in a social media video.

In the clip posted on Instagram, the man stood at Chinese Garden MRT holding a large bottle of mineral water, stating in Mandarin that drinking water is not allowed on Singapore’s MRT.

However, he was going to “challenge” this rule, he declared.

Man drinks in front of ‘no drinking’ sign on MRT

The man proceeded to enter the MRT station and board a train.

In the train, he pointed out a “no eating or drinking” sign, with those who violate the rule subject to a S$500 fine.

After looking left and right, he proceeded to take a gulp of water right in front of the sign.

He then gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

After leaving the train at Outram Park, he claimed that it’s “a fact” that one can drink water freely on Singapore’s MRT.

Consuming food & drinks on MRT strictly prohibited by law

SMRT, however, was not amused.

In a statement sent to MS News, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said it had been alerted to the video showing the man drinking on an East-West Line train.

SMRT has lodged a police report as consumption of food and drinks is “strictly prohibited” on trains under the law.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, the relevant law is Section 14(a) Rapid Transit Systems Regulations.

SMRT takes such “irresponsible behaviour” seriously, Mr Lam noted, adding:

We strongly encourage commuters who witness similar incidents to report them to our staff immediately.

