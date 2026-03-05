Rescuers remove dog trapped on bottom of well in China, it had been there for 3 years

Dog rescued from bottom of well after being trapped for three years

A stray dog was rescued from the bottom of an abandoned deep well in Yantai, Shandong, China, on Monday (2 March) after being trapped there for three years.

According to local media reports, the white dog fell into the well in 2023. Locals did their best to rescue the animal but struggled to do so over the years.

Rescuers attempted to rescue dog nearly 4o times

Despite this, the rescuers did not give up.

They continued feeding the dog, allowing it to survive and made nearly 40 attempts to bring it back to the surface.

A member of the Yantai Flower Arm Animal Rescue Team, Mr Zhao (transliterated from Mandarin), explained that the rescue was challenging as the well is 40 to 50 metres deep.

Its narrow opening, slippery pipes, and an intricate passageway at the bottom add to the complexity of the rescue.

Additionally, the dog would hide whenever a stranger came around.

As the team searched for ways to rescue the canine, the residents of the neighbourhood fed it, allowing it to survive for three years.

Rescuers lure canine into a trap

The dog finally saw the light of day when the rescue team managed to lure it into a special trap.

After guiding the dog to trigger the trap, the rescuers were able to finally remove the animal from the well.

However, upon bringing it to the veterinary hospital, they discovered that the dog’s eyesight had severely deteriorated due to living in a harsh environment for years.

The canine remains at the hospital for treatment and observation.

Meanwhile, netizens praised the residents and rescuers and wished the dog a safe and healthy future.

Also read: São Paulo allows pets to be buried in family graves, law inspired by dog who stayed by owner’s tombstone for 10 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao.