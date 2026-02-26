São Paulo allows pets to be buried in family graves, law inspired by dog who stayed by owner’s tombstone for 10 years

City in Brazil allows pets to be buried in family graves

Many pet owners would agree that they cannot bear the thought of being apart from their furbabies, even in death.

Fortunately for furparents in São Paulo, Brazil, the government passed a law on 10 Feb, allowing the burial of pet dogs and cats in family graves.

The new legislation applies to both public and private cemeteries across the state, BNews reported.

Law nicknamed after dog that stayed by owner’s grave for a decade

The law, which recognises the bond between owners and pets, is popularly known as the “Bob the Gravedigger Law”.

This is in reference to a dog that lived at a cemetery in Taboão da Serra, São Paulo, a decade after its owner died.

Even after the owner’s family tried to take him home, the dog reportedly returned to the cemetery.

When Bob passed in 2021, he was buried next to his owner after receiving a special authorisation.

Before the new law, owners who could not afford specialised burial services for their pets often buried them incorrectly, in unsuitable areas or in their backyards.

Families to shoulder cost of pets’ burial

Based on the new law, each municipality has to define specific rules for the burial of animals in family plots through local funeral services.

Private cemeteries are also allowed, provided they comply with the current legislation and sanitary requirements.

Meanwhile, the family that owns the grave must bear all the costs, ensuring that the burden does not fall on public authorities.

While the new law can be seen as a milestone for animal rights activists, there are potential drawbacks.

Michele Alves, superintendent of Animal Welfare at the Municipal Department of Environment and Public Services in Marília, believes that it is unlikely to benefit those with lesser financial means.

Ms Alves added: “This type of burial is for families who can afford it.”

Featured image adapted from @weratedogs on Threads.