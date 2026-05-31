Teacher in M’sia accused of forcing 7-year-old student to drink chilli-infused water

Teacher accused of forcing student in childcare to consume chilli-infused water

A teacher allegedly forced a seven-year-old student at a childcare centre in Taman Sri Kluang, Johor, to drink chilli-infused water.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh received a report lodged by the child’s guardian at about 8.46pm on Thursday (28 May).

Teacher allegedly compelled child to drink spicy drink

The parent said the teacher had compelled the child to consume the spicy drink.

ACP Bahrin added that the police are still investigating the case.

He added that they would announce further developments in due course.

The Malaysian police are investigating the matter under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Online post alleged teacher abused pupils earlier

The allegation gained attention after a post on the Facebook page This is Johor went viral.

The post claimed that a teacher at the kindergarten had abused and physically punished pupils.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or the Kluang district police headquarters at 07-7784222.

Also read: S’pore preschool teacher jailed 8 months for slapping toddler & pushing his face during feeding



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Featured image by Canva AI, for illustration purposes only, and The Sun Malaysia.