10-year-old boy in Thailand left behind at bus terminal after his mother can’t afford his bus ticket

10-year-old boy left alone at bus terminal by his mother, who was unable to pay fare for him

A mother’s inability to afford a bus ticket for her 10-year-old led her to leave him behind at a bus terminal in Phetchabun, Thailand.

Meanwhile, she and his younger sister boarded the bus to Chonburi without the young boy.

Left stranded at bus terminal with insufficient funds for ticket fare

On Thursday (28 May), Mr Natchakitchanan Yodsawai (name transliterated from Thai), a rescue officer, posted about the matter on his Facebook page.

He said he had received an urgent plea from the village head of Moo 5, Sa Kruat Subdistrict.

Upon arriving at the Sri Thep Fresh Market bus terminal, he found that a stranded boy was left alone by his family without enough money to travel any further.

His family fled from domestic violence

The boy explained that he, his mother and younger sibling had been living with his stepfather, who frequently quarrelled with and physically assaulted his mother.

Unable to endure the abuse, the mother decided to take her children back to her hometown in Chonburi.

Mother told him to go back to his stepfather’s house

When they arrived at the station, there were insufficient funds for all three.

As a result, his mother reportedly told the boy to return to the stepfather’s house, located three to four kilometres away.

The boy refused to go back, citing fear of further abuse.

Rescue officers purchased bus ticket and pooled money for him

Seeing the child’s plight, rescue officers and local bystanders stepped in.

They purchased a bus ticket for the boy and pooled 500 baht (S$19.56) in donations from residents to cover additional expenses.

The rescue team also gave the boy their contact number, instructing him to have any subsequent bus drivers call them to transfer any further fare until he reached home safely.

It is believed that the boy has since returned safely to his home in Chonburi.

Mother left another 7-year-old son at stepfather’s house

In addition to the 10-year-old boy’s case, reporters discovered that the mother also left behind her seven-year-old son at the home of one of the stepfather’s friends.

Upon learning of the situation, the Phetchabun Shelter for Children and Families immediately coordinated with local rescue workers to rescue the 7-year-old child.

The moment rescue officers arrived at the residence, they found the young boy in an extremely fragile mental state, weeping inconsolably for his mother.

Remains under care of social workers at shelter

The child remains under the professional care of social workers at the Phetchabun state shelter.

Authorities are investigating the family’s situation and arranging a safe long-term solution for the children.

Also read: 6-year-old girl left behind at gas station in Thailand, uncle only realises after 400km journey



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Featured image adapted from ช่างเบีย ศรีเทพ รถยก รถสไลด์ on Facebook and ช่างเบีย ศรีเทพ รถยก รถสไลด์ on Facebook.