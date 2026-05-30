S’porean has 3 months before moving to China ‘forever’, wonders what she should do before leaving

Singaporean moving to China asks for things to do in Singapore

A Singaporean preparing to leave the country is asking Redditors for things to do in Singapore before departing.

Heather, 23, who works in the finance industry, told MS News that she’s leaving for Beijing, China, soon for work.

“I don’t plan to come back as I want to work overseas and kickstart my career,” she said.

With three months left at home, Heather is now scrambling to tick as many things as she can off her list.

‘I don’t know what else I should do’, says Singaporean

Heather first shared about her conundrum in a Reddit post on 27 May.

She shared that she wasn’t planning to return to Singapore “at all in the next eight to ten years”, at the very least.

“As a young Singaporean who spent most of her school years hanging out with friends, I honestly don’t know what else I should do before leaving or what I’ll end up missing once I’m gone,” said Heather to MS News.

While she seemed stumped, one craving appeared to stand out above all else.

“I have a very strong urge to go to Jumbo and eat a chilli crab myself but my wallet is saying no,” wrote Heather in her Reddit post.

In an update, she revealed that she satisfied her chilli crab craving in a more budget-friendly way by having the MOS Burger chilli crab mantou.

Netizens quick to give suggestions

The post quickly attracted replies from Singaporeans sharing both practical and sentimental suggestions.

A netizen who left Singapore to work in London advised Heather to eat at her favourite hawker stalls.

They also suggested to stock up on Prima Taste premix packs.

Meanwhile, another commenter encouraged Heather to take pictures of the places she grew up with.

“When you come back 10 years later, everything will be different,” they wrote.

One netizen urged the OP to just go ahead and eat their favourite chilli crab at Jumbo before leaving.

Still on the fence about Jumbo crab feast

Heather said that she is still “on the fence” as to whether she should splurge on a crab feast at Jumbo.

However, she acknowledged that the post has given her some useful suggestions.

A practical tip she received was to scan and keep copies of important documents.

Another idea was to obtain a police clearance certificate so she can prove she has no criminal record if she runs into trouble overseas.

When asked what she will miss most about Singapore, Heather said: “I think definitely the fact that everything is in English, and that it’s not surprising to see people of other races.”

“I’ve tried Thai food in East Asia and it was really bad. They also don’t really have Malay or Indian food like Singapore.”

Also read: Foreigner leaving S’pore ‘for good’ shares ‘bucket list’ of activities, netizens suggest MRT tour & nature parks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jumbo Group Singapore on Facebook for illustration purposes only.