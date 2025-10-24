Foreigner leaving S’pore ‘for good’ shares ‘bucket list’ of activities, netizens suggest MRT tour & nature parks

Foreigner creates Singapore bucket list, netizens chime in

A foreigner who has lived and worked in Singapore for almost a decade has decided to pack their bags and “leave for good” — but not before checking some final items off their bucket list.

Posting in the r/askSingapore subreddit on 19 Oct, the original poster (OP) confessed that they have come to love the Lion City’s hawker culture, safety, parks, and convenience over the years.

They then asked netizens for some final must-do activities.

To kick things off, the OP listed four items, including finally eating chilli crab, visiting Pulau Ubin, and hiking up Bukit Timah Hill.

They also wanted to check out “rooftop” of Marina Bay Sands, probably referring to the SkyPark Observation Deck.

Netizens give suggestions, from MRT tour to museum trip

Those familiar with Singapore were quick to chime in with their own suggestions on things to do.

A netizen proposed an MRT trip around the island, with stops along the way to sample “good food”.

They specifically suggested train lines with stations above ground such as the East West Line (EWL) and North South Line (NSL).

“You might want to catch snippets of Singapore’s heartlands and its architecture comfortably by looking out the windows,” wrote the netizen.

Another commenter similarly proposed a long bus ride for scenery.

They also suggested crocodile spotting at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, as well as a stroll around MacRitchie Reservoir.

Meanwhile, one Redditor highly recommended the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, describing it as underrated.

They explained that although the museum may be smaller than its international counterparts, it has a well-curated collection featuring the region’s biodiversity.

Though the OP did not mention which country they were returning to, many Redditors wished them well, thanking them for appreciating Singapore’s quirks and comforts.

