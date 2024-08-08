6-year-old girl left behind at gas station in Thailand, uncle only realises after 400km journey

6-year-old girl accidentally gets left behind at gas station

In the early hours of Thursday (8 August), the Siam Ruam Jai Pu In Rescue Unit responded to a report of a lost child at a gas station in Thailand’s Nang Rong District.

The six-year-old girl had inadvertently been left behind the night before, Thairath reported.

Upon their arrival, the rescue team discovered the girl, who was carrying a backpack, being comforted by two women.

The women had observed the girl sitting and crying alone for an extended period and had approached her to offer support.

Although the rescue team initially planned to transport the child to Nang Rong Police Station, she was hesitant and fearful.

With the assistance and reassurance of the two women, the girl eventually agreed to accompany the authorities to safety.

Lost girl discovered to be from Laos

During the journey, the child remained inconsolable, crying continuously out of fear and refusing to answer questions.

The rescue team coordinated with the police before transporting her to their office.

Once there, a female rescue worker noticed the child’s accent and determined she was likely from Laos.

A Facebook page later posted an appeal to locate the child’s parents.

The rescue team reported that gas station staff had found the girl crying at approximately 11.50pm.

She had no identification, only a backpack containing a box of sticky rice and a water bottle.

The post read: “We need the power of social media to help find the child’s parents.”

“The child, estimated to be around six or seven years old, has been crying and will not speak. We are uncertain whether she was left behind, abandoned intentionally, or kidnapped.”

“We request that our followers share this post to help us reach the child’s parents.”

The announcement prompted a strong response from netizens, who actively shared the post in hopes of locating the girl’s relatives.

Was on her way to visit mother in Bangkok

After the social media appeal gained traction, a woman claiming to be the girl’s mother, a Laotian national, contacted the rescue team.

She explained that her daughter was en route to Bangkok to visit her, according to Channel 7.

The police and rescue team clarified that the girl had been travelling on a Pakse-Bangkok bus with her uncle to see her mother in the capital.

CCTV footage captured the uncle disembarking with the girl during a restroom break at the gas station.

However, when the bus resumed its journey, it left without her.

Investigations revealed that when the uncle returned to the bus, he inquired with the driver about the girl’s whereabouts.

He mentioned that the girl was lying at the back of the bus, leading the uncle to assume she was still on board.

The bus continued its 400km journey to Bangkok, arriving at Mo Chit Bus Station where the mother and another relative were waiting.

Upon realising the girl was missing, they reported the situation to the transport office, prompting an immediate search.

Once the mother learned that her daughter was under the care of the Siam Ruam Jai Pu In Rescue Unit, she quickly arranged a bus trip to Buriram to reunite with her daughter, as reported by Workpoint TV.

Featured image adapted from ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์ on Facebook and Khaosod on YouTube.