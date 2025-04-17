Elderly woman in Korea dangles rope made of clothes after getting stuck on balcony, rescued after 18 hours

Elderly woman trapped on balcony for 18 hours rescued after dangling rope made of clothes

An elderly woman in South Korea was rescued after spending 18 harrowing hours trapped on her apartment balcony, thanks to an improvised rope made of clothes that she dangled over the edge in an effort to alert passers-by.

According to the Seoul Jongno Police Station, the woman, who is in her 70s, was rescued at around 10am on 10 April.

She lived alone in an apartment complex near Dongnimmun Station.

Trapped overnight on balcony after door locks behind her

On 9 April, the woman went out onto her balcony to water her plants.

But as she turned to head back inside, the balcony door suddenly locked behind her, leaving her stranded outside on the 13th floor.

She shouted for help, but the heavy traffic noise from the road below and her high-floor apartment made it impossible for anyone to hear her cries.

Without a mobile phone and being alone at home, she had no way to call for help.

To make matters worse, the temperature dropped overnight, with reports of snow and unseasonably cold weather in Seoul.

Stuck outdoors for hours, the woman faced a real risk of hypothermia.

Makeshift rope signals distress

In an effort to draw attention, she tied together pieces of clothing she found on the balcony to create a long rope, which she lowered over the railing in hopes that someone would notice.

Her efforts paid off.

Two officers from the Seoul Jongno Police Station were patrolling the area the next morning when they noticed the unusual rope hanging from the balcony.

Recognising it as a potential distress signal, they moved quickly to investigate.

Police arrive & rescue elderly woman

The officers entered the apartment building and went to a nearby unit to assess the situation.

After verifying that the woman was indeed stranded outside, they secured the passcode to her flat and managed to enter the unit, bringing her safely back indoors.

“The officers were able to save a life by quickly recognising what could have easily been overlooked as an ordinary sight,” a police spokesperson said.

Also read: KL condo unit catches fire after CNY fireworks seen coming from its balcony

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Seoul Jongno Police Station via The Korea Herald and The Hankyoreh.