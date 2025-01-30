KL condo unit catches fire after CNY fireworks seen coming from its balcony

Fire rages in KL condo unit after loud fireworks are launched from its balcony

A fire that ravaged an apartment in Kuala Lumpur (KL) was allegedly started by fireworks.

A video posted by Facebook user RZ RaThung BL showed fireworks being launched from the balcony of the unit before fire ravaged it.

Fire & thick smoke follow fireworks from in KL condo unit

In the close to 9-minute clip, fireworks loudly popped from the unit on a high floor of the building, attracting onlookers on the street.

Thick black smoke then started billowing from the unit after the pyrotechnics ended.

As the fire raged, the blare of fire sirens could be heard and a fire engine quickly arrived.

Condo unit ‘completely destroyed’

The incident occurred at about 10pm on Tuesday (28 Jan) night — the eve of Chinese New Year — at a 22nd-floor unit of Kenangan Point Condo in the Malaysian capital, The Rakyat Post reported.

Upon receiving an alert, 24 firefighters, two fire engines and a water tanker were dispatched to the scene, a KL Fire and Rescue Department spokesman was quoted as saying by Guangming Daily.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in time, extinguishing it by 11.27pm.

While the 74.32 square metre apartment was “completely destroyed”, no casualties were reported.

Cause of fire under investigation

Senior Operations Commander Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Razali said the authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

A scientific forensics team is on the case, the fire department spokesman added.

They did not confirm whether the fireworks had triggered the blaze.

