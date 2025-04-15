Woman allegedly molested by man during morning walk along Gerald Drive, suspect nabbed within 15 minutes

Man allegedly molests woman walking home along Gerald Drive

A woman’s peaceful morning stroll along Gerald Drive took a terrifying turn when she was allegedly molested from behind by a man. Thankfully, she managed to escape and alerted the police.

The incident has sparked concern among residents in the area, with many calling for tighter surveillance and better safety measures in secluded public spaces.

Man allegedly grabs woman’s waist from behind

According to a police statement, officers were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty along Gerald Drive at around 8.40am on Saturday (13 Apr).

With the help of police cameras and swift follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to identify and arrest the suspect within 15 minutes of receiving the report.

On the same day, a user named Winson Yap posted in the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group, claiming that a woman had been molested by a man while walking along a pedestrian path off Gerald Drive, towards Buangkok Crescent.

Mr Yap wrote: “The suspect is believed to be a foreign Indian man, approximately 160 cm tall, wearing a red t-shirt.”

The man had allegedly approached the woman from behind and held her by the waist.

Man did not flee scene after incident

According to Mr Yap’s account of the incident, the man had allegedly approached the victim from behind and held her by the waist, prompting her to scream and run away.

“The man did not chase her or flee, but instead walked back to a nearby hiding area,” Mr Yap wrote.

The post stated that the woman then reported the incident to the police, and later even witnessed the man attempting to approach another woman. Fortunately, that woman walked away quickly before anything happened.

The suspect reportedly returned to his hiding spot, where he was arrested shortly after by the police.

Later that day, the victim went to the police station to provide a full statement.

In his post, Mr Yap urged other witnesses to step forward.

“If there were any witnesses, please come forward and reach out to the authorities. This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable in our neighbourhood. Imagine if he had targeted a young girl.”

Scene of alleged crime is secluded with lots of rubbish