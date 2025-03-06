Man in S’pore breaks into neighbour’s unit & molests woman in her sleep, pees his pants after getting caught

Man in Singapore gets jail after breaking into neighbour’s unit & molesting sleeping woman

On Wednesday (5 March), a 26-year-old man in Singapore has been sentenced to seven months in jail for breaking into his neighbour’s home and molesting a woman while she slept.

The shocking incident occurred when the intruder, Erakkodan Abinraj, climbed into the victim’s unit through the kitchen balcony and touched her through her underwear.

The court heard that Erakkodan, an Indian national, had been living next door to the victim’s family for about a year with five colleagues, reports Channel News Asia (CNA).

He claimed to have recognized the 36-year-old woman from previous encounters.

Enters unit when woman & her husband were asleep

The incident took place in September 2024, when Erakkodan entered the victim’s home late at night using the torchlight on his mobile phone to navigate the dark.

After wandering through the house, he entered the master bedroom, where the victim and her husband were asleep.

Seeing the woman sound asleep, Erakkodan proceeded to touch her through her underwear, waking her up.

Confused, the victim initially turned to her husband, thinking he had touched her, only to realize he was still asleep.

When she turned the other way, she was horrified to see Erakkodan standing there, holding his phone with the torchlight on.

Man urinates self in panic

The victim’s scream woke her husband, who immediately confronted Erakkodan.

In a state of panic, the intruder urinated on his pants and begged the husband not to call the police.

Despite his pleas, the victim’s husband reported the incident to the authorities.

Man denies molesting sleeping woman

When questioned, Erakkodan admitted to trespassing but denied molesting the victim. He falsely claimed that his phone had accidentally fallen on her, waking her up.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kathy Chu emphasised that the victim’s home was a private space where she should have felt safe.

She described Erakkodan’s actions as highly aggravating, noting that he had not only violated the victim’s privacy but also caused further distress by urinating in her home.

Erakkodan’s lawyer argued for leniency, stating that his client came from a humble background in India and may have been mentally disturbed at the time due to his grandmother’s recent suicide.

However, DPP Chu countered that there was no medical evidence to support claims of mental instability, as confirmed by an Institute of Mental Health report.

Erakkodan was sentenced to seven months in jail. For molestation, he could have faced up to three years in prison, a fine, and caning.

Also read: Ex-teacher in S’pore molests 12-year-old girl in his home, loses appeal based on smartwatch data

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.