Vivian Balakrishnan to lead PAP’s slate in Holland-Bukit Timah, lineup remains unchanged

Vivian Balakrishnan to lead PAP’s unchanged lineup in Holland-Bukit Timah

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is set to lead the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate in the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the upcoming 2025 General Elections.

He is joined by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, lawyer Christopher de Souza, and businessman Edward Chia, making up the party’s initial lineup for the constituency.

Meanwhile, four-term MP Liang Eng Hwa will be defending the single seat in the Bukit Panjang SMC against a likely contest from the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Dr Balakrishnan has been contesting in Holland-Bukit Timah since it was formed in 2006 and has represented the constituency for nearly two decades.

Following the recent changes in the electoral boundaries, Holland-Bukit Timah will absorb part of Jurong GRC, increasing the number of voters to an expected 122,891 from the previous 114,973 in 2020, CNA reported.

Team boasts ‘right blend of experience’

In a press briefing on April 15, Dr Balakrishnan was asked why there were no changes to the PAP’s slate.

He explained that after discussions with the prime minister, they determined that the team still has the right blend of experience.

While Dr Balakrishnan is 61, three of the slate’s members are under the age of 50.

“We believe this is still a team which has the right blend of youth, ideas, energy, vigour.”

He also stressed that the team is tried and tested.

”Our residents know us, we’ve been here a long time. We’ve walked with our residents, listened to their ideas, their anxieties, hopes and aspirations,” he said.

Adding to the slate’s repertoire, Mr de Souza entered politics in 2006, while Ms Sim made her debut in 2011.

Meanwhile, Mr Chia ran his first election in 2020.

Dr Balakrishnan says GE2025 is ‘critical’ for Singapore

Dr Balakrishnan said that the renewal of PAP’s Holland-Bukit Timah lineup is expected in the future, but this election is crucial for Singapore.

“This election is critical because Singapore needs to beef up the ranks of the 4G leadership at the national level, and there’s a need to do so in a PAP way, which is careful, deliberate and steady,” he claimed.

He argued that GE2025 takes place at a time of profound change, when the world faces volatility, and a small state and trade-dependent economy such as Singapore is expected to experience a greater impact compared to bigger countries.

“This is a time to be prepared domestically,” he said, adding that the choices made in this election will determine whether Singapore is geared up for the storms to come.

Featured image adapted from Vivian Balakrishnan, Sim Ann 沈颖 & Christopher de Souza on Facebook, People’s Action Party.